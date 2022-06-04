Industry faces double whammy of power and gas outages

LAHORE: After snapping of gas supplies to dedicated power plants feeding industrial sector, the twin energy crisis started spreading its tentacles, as power distribution companies partially withdrew industry’s exemption from power outages Friday.

The worrying development of gradually removing exemptions to industry from natural gas and electricity load management plan by incumbent government may bring hard-earned industrial growth to a grinding halt. It is feared that the spillover effect of energy crisis on industrial sectors is bound to spell trouble for the whole national economy, negatively impacting GDP growth rate, exports and employment rate.

In a clear departure from the policy of providing uninterrupted energy supplies to industry, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Friday ended exemption to industry while issuing a four-hour load management plan with effect from June 03, 2022. Now electricity supply to Industrial Dominated Feeders and Power Looms (Cat-I, II & III) will at least be shut for an hour after every six hours. This planned suspension will be in addition to forced outages being done under the centralised power control system.

Keeping in view messed up energy sector, industry circle feared that Independent Industry Feeders that have been enjoying exemption from power outages till now may also face planned outages in near future.

Talking about snapping of natural gas supplies to dedicated power producers for export-oriented industry, commonly known as captive power plants, sources said that delay in import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) has been blamed for abrupt suspension of gas. The sources claimed that gas utility informed textile body that due to severe shortage of gas in power pack, supply of gas to all Captive Power will remain closed with immediate effect. This closure was initially thought to continue for couple of days only. However, industry sources claimed that the cut in gas supply may continue in near future.

The sources claimed that LNG cargo that was to be berthed June 02, 2022, has been delayed, causing severe shortage of gas. Although there is no issue of RLNG availability from terminal now as it’s resolved, the industrial captive gas connections are still suspended. It is learnt that the snapping of supplies will remain for another week, causing dent to textile production.

According to Aziz Gohar, an energy expert, severing gas supply by SNGPL to in-house industrial captive power producers is creating huge crisis, hitting manufacturing business a lot, putting export orders at stake. Moreover, SNGPL is said to initiate curtailing gas to domestic sector in a bid to divert gas supply to power plants to avoid electricity loadshedding on a large scale.