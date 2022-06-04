People urged to check voters’ list

MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan district election commissioner, Waqar Shahzad, has asked the people to visit the display centres to check the registration of their votes, constituencies and union councils.

“We have put the voter’s lists with other details at prominent places and people should visit to check their bio-data and other information given in them otherwise they would be considered as correct and would be finalised,” he told reporters in Dasu on Friday.

He said that those lists would remain displaced till June 19 and people having national identity cards could check them and if they were found erroneous might inform the official concerned and get such errors corrected.

“We have issued forms 15, 16 and 17 for corrections of the different errors and mistakes and visitors could fill these forms correcting mistakes in provisional lists and them with officials deputed at those centers,” Shahzad said.