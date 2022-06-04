City Mayor condemns KP LGs (Amend) Bill

PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments (Amendment) Bill, 2022 from the provincial assembly.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he said that a meeting of all elected mayors and Tehsil Chairmen of the province would be convened next week to condemn the decision of the provincial government and also evolve mode of action of protest to adopt either the jirga system or move judiciary.

He said”They will raise their voice for the rights of both the general public and representatives of the local government.

“Mayor Peshawar said”Only one year of the provincial government is remaining, but it is still not ready to accept the due rights of the representatives of the local governments.

“He asked the government to avoid taking vengeance from public representatives. He said”The purpose of the local government system is the provision of civic facilities to the people and called for waging a collective struggle to accomplish that goal.