100 search operations conducted

PESHAWAR: Over 100 search and strike operations were conducted in different parts of the provincial capital during the current year.

The senior superintendent of police Haroonur Rashid said over 400 proclaimed offenders were arrested during actions in the provincial capital during the last five months. He said that over 1,000 different kinds of weapons and 20,000 rounds were also recovered.

Besides, he added, over 2,000 drug dealers were also arrested.