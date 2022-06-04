100 search operations conducted

PESHAWAR: Over 100 search and strike operations were conducted in different parts of the provincial capital during the current year.
The senior superintendent of police Haroonur Rashid said over 400 proclaimed offenders were arrested during actions in the provincial capital during the last five months. He said that over 1,000 different kinds of weapons and 20,000 rounds were also recovered.
Besides, he added, over 2,000 drug dealers were also arrested.
MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan district election commissioner, Waqar Shahzad, has asked the people to visit the display...
PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments Bill, 2022 from the...
TIMERGARA: Chief Executive of the Paraplegic Centre, Hayatabad Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas has said that the centre had...
PESHAWAR: A Christian man was found dead in a mysterious condition here on Friday.Munawwar Lal, an employee at the...
SWABI: A policeman who lost his life in an encounter was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in the Asota village,...
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a seminar here on Friday said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects would be instrumental...
Comments