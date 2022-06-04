UoH VC takes charge

HARIPUR: Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman assumed the charge as vice chancellor University of Haripur here on Friday.

He took charge from the Pro-VC Prof Dr Ayub Khan who was working as acting VC after the retirement of Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan Gillani on March 14, 2022.

According to a notification issued from the Department of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 3, 2022, following a transparent merit-based selection process under Section 12(1) of the KP Universities Act 2012, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 105 of the Constitution of Pakistan, on advice of the CM appointed Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman as the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Haripur for a term of three years.