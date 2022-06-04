UoH VC takes charge

HARIPUR: Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman assumed the charge as vice chancellor University of Haripur here on Friday.
He took charge from the Pro-VC Prof Dr Ayub Khan who was working as acting VC after the retirement of Prof Dr Anwarul Hasan Gillani on March 14, 2022.
According to a notification issued from the Department of Higher Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on June 3, 2022, following a transparent merit-based selection process under Section 12(1) of the KP Universities Act 2012, the governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under Article 105 of the Constitution of Pakistan, on advice of the CM appointed Prof Dr Shafiqur Rehman as the Vice-Chancellor of The University of Haripur for a term of three years.
MANSEHRA: The Upper Kohistan district election commissioner, Waqar Shahzad, has asked the people to visit the display...
PESHAWAR: Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali has condemned the passage of KP Local Governments Bill, 2022 from the...
TIMERGARA: Chief Executive of the Paraplegic Centre, Hayatabad Dr Syed Mohammad Ilyas has said that the centre had...
PESHAWAR: Over 100 search and strike operations were conducted in different parts of the provincial capital during the...
PESHAWAR: A Christian man was found dead in a mysterious condition here on Friday.Munawwar Lal, an employee at the...
SWABI: A policeman who lost his life in an encounter was laid to rest at ancestral graveyard in the Asota village,...
Comments