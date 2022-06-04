Man axes wife to death

MANSEHRA: A man axed his wife to death after an exchange of harsh words with her in the Chitti Ghatti area here on Thursday evening.
Nehmatullah, who belonged to the Dasu area of Upper Kohistan and currently settled in Chitti Ghatti area here, attacked and axed his wife to death and managed to flee.
The police in Baffa after lodging the FIR against the accused started raids and arrested him while fleeing.
