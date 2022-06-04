Police to provide facilities under one roof

MARDAN: District police have set up Al-Khidmat Markaz, which would provide various facilities to visitors under one roof.
An official statement said that on the directive of DPO Irfanullah Khan, the Al-Khidmat Markaz was set up to provide the facilities of vehicle verification, women’s desk, driving licence, Police Assistance Lines (PAL) services, etc under one roof.
DIG Mardan Yaseen Farooq and DPO Irfanullah visited the Markaz and witnessed various facilities being provided to the visitors. They directed the officials posted at the Markaz to ensure timely services to citizens.
