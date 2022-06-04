PTI activists protest hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday staged protests across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against Rs30 raise in the prices of the petroleum products.
In the provincial capital, the PTI activists, including women, gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the government. They were carrying banners and placards against the government.
“This imported government has multiplied the misery of the masses as Rs60 has been raised in the prices of POL over the last few days,” said one of the protesters.
