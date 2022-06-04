One shot dead, three wounded

PESHAWAR: One person was killed and three others injured after someone informed the police about a local resident brandishing weapon in Sarband area on Friday
An official said one Saud along with his friend Sajjad came to the house of Qasim and clashed with him, his brother and uncle. Qasim later told police that Saud was angry over why the police were informed that he (Saud) carried automatic weapons and harassed the public.
He said that Saud opened fire on them after an exchange of harsh words, and killed his own friend Sajjad and injured Qasim, Aziz and Abdul Rehman. The police registered the case.
