Prolonged power outages irk Mansehra residents

MANSEHRA: The prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding has irked the domestic and commercial consumers of Mansehra, Oghi and Balakot tehsils.

“The loadshedding duration has increased manifold since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led collation government came into power. And now people remain without electricity for almost half of a day,” Mohammad Azam, a trader, told reporters.

The local people and traders living in the city and its adjoining localities and Mohallah complained that the electricity remains suspended five to six hours a day, affecting the business and other activities.

The prayer leaders also raised prolonged and unscheduled power outages issues at the Friday sermons.

“If the Peshawar Electricity Supply Company doesn’t end the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding we would come onto the streets to protest against it,” he said.

A local, Mohammad Ajmal said that the government should bring to an end the power outages which adversely affected the routine life. “The children and aged people cannot even take a nap because of the power outages in such scorching heat,” he said.

The people and traders of Balakot and Oghi tehsil have also demanded the government to end the prolonged and unscheduled loadshedding, saying that because of the power outages their business activities were adversely affected.