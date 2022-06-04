BoK, FF Steel organise cricket match

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber and FF Steel organized a friendly cricket match between FF Gladiators and Bank of Khyber Lions at Islamia College University cricket ground here on Friday.

The event was attended by Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, MD/CEO BoK, Amir Zafar, chairman BOD Pesco, Nauman Wazir, chairman FF Steel, and employees from FF Steel, BoK, universities, and the corporate sector along with general public.

The cricket match comprised of 12 overs and was won by Bank of Khyber Lions and the Man of the Match was awarded to Muhammad Kamran, branch manager BOK chamber house branch, Mardan.

While distributing prizes, Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz appreciated the initiative taken by FF Steel and BoK and stressed on the need to further strengthen the industry and corporate linkages and improve the social, cultural and friendly activities.