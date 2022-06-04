17 female students to attend energy scholars programme

Islamabad : US Mission Pakistan has announced the start of the US-Pakistan Women’s Council’s (USPWC) inaugural four-week Future of Women in Energy Scholars Programme. Starting June 5, 17 bright Pakistani women university students will participate in this certificate programme to learn about working in the energy sector.

This programme will foster women’s participation and leadership in Pakistan’s energy sector by providing young women the opportunity to study energy issues and energy infrastructure at Texas A&M University’s campus in Qatar.

Following their two-week program in Qatar, the students will return to Pakistan for a two-week familiarization trip to engage with key Pakistani public and private-sector organizations in Islamabad and Lahore to learn about Pakistan’s energy sector.

The Pakistani women students participating in the program are currently pursuing bachelor’s degrees in science and engineering at private and public universities throughout Pakistan.