More than 100,000 students register for MDCAT 2022 in first 10 days

Islamabad : The Pakistan Medical Commission envisions improving standards of healthcare delivery in Pakistan by fostering an environment that produces healthcare practitioners who imbibe the values of compassion, commitment, and excellence. The Pakistan Medical Commission strives to improve healthcare education through the advancement of quality medical and dental education in Pakistan.

During the current year right after PMC announced the registration for MDCAT 2022 in the first ten days of the registration over 100,000 students have already registered and selected their centre of choice from among 22 centres in Pakistan.