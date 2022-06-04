1,200 successful applicants in danger of losing Haj chance

Islamabad Over 1,200 successful applicants for the Government’s regular Haj Scheme are in danger of losing the opportunity to perform Haj this year due to some mismanagement in Haj operation.

According to details, the affected 1,218 successful applicants deposited their Haj expenses by the due date.

However, their data was not sent to the Ministry of Religious Affairs timely. As a result, their names were not included in the final list of intending pilgrims.

Following the report of the fact-finding committee, the Ministry is considering three options to accommodate affected applicants. The ministry is considering adjusting affected

persons in quota against hardship schemes, reducing private quotas, or asking banks to pay fines so that they could perform Haj through private Haj operators.

The affected successful applicants have demanded of the Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdus Shakoor to resolve their problem at the earliest situation of uncertainty.

An official of the ministry said that there was no mistake no their rather they received data from these banks after the due date.

The Haj flight operation starts on June 06 with the first flight to be seen off from the Islamabad International Airport.