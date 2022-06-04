Special squads to take action against signal violators

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to accelerate efforts to ensure the implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red signals.

Following the directions of SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer, ITP has decided to assign tasks to the traffic congestion unit for strict against those jumping red signals while additional squads would be constituted for the purpose.

Following the directions of IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, he said that a special campaign is underway to check violations while various squads are performing duties on the main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

The SSP (Traffic) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that efforts are underway to ensure a disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed to the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure the implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to road users.

He said that ITP is utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets, not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure a safe road environment in the Capital and to secure the lives of the people.

The SSP (Traffic) also directed the education wing to give awareness to road users about traffic laws. He also asked FM Radio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.