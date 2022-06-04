Mother continues to cry for kidnapped infant, police still groping in the dark

Islamabad : Over three weeks have passed and Firdos Bibi, the mother of the 8-month-old infant, Sikandar, is still wailing and beating her chest, craving to see and hold her baby to her bosom again.

Her crying and sobbing has badly impacted her husband and the other son who helplessly watch her cry and scream while the neighbours can only extend sympathies because they are equally poor.

The infant, Sikandar, was kidnapped on May 11, by another woman, right from her mother’s side while she was busy sewing to earn a living in her home.

Unfortunately, because the poor family has no resources and no influence the Golra Police, apparently, is least interested in solving the case of this kidnapped child.

They have made no progress and when contacted for the updates in the investigations about the recovery of the child, they come up with lame excuses. The Investigation Officer (IO) talked about following certain leads which are ridiculously absurd.

The IO’s claim that the mother or the family of the infant child themselves have handed over the baby to the unknown woman who has taken him away to even the farthest part of South Punjab beyond Kot Addu to show him to someone could be nothing but a cruel joke.

This correspondent when contacted by the Golra police to seek an update on the trembling incident, put the entire responsibility on the parents of the ‘kidnapped minor’, claiming that the mother of the boy, willingly gave him to the captor, but failed to define the reason of surrendering their son eagerly.

Station House Officer (SHO) twisted the responsibility towards the parents of the missing infant, miraculously claiming, “They tried to hide the facts but we unveiled the truth that they willingly handed over the kid to the woman who has close relations with the affected family. The police have evidence of the true story during the process of investigation when we interviewed the residents of the area.” Responding to a query, the SHO said that more than enough people confirmed the real story. “An 8/9-year-old boy confirmed that they deliberately handed over their boy to the woman,” the SHO maintained, saying confidently that children never tell lies. “We have made headway to the woman who lifted the child,” the SHO said and added, “Both the families are familiar with each other and hail from the same area.”

The in charge of Golra police station told this correspondent with confidence, “We have made headway to the people involved in the case,” but the reality was against his claim.

This correspondent when contacted by the aggrieved parents of the kidnapped infant to verify the police statement, categorically rejected the police version, saying that it was an attempt to hush up the case but they would go to any extent to seek justice.

Shabbir, the father of the kidnapped kid denied any such conversation between them and the police. “We have no relations with the woman, nor she was regular visitor, however, she visited for tailoring her clothes and second time she came to develop relations with my wife and that was her third trip when she kidnapped our infant,” Shabbir told ‘The News’ on queries to counter police version.

Soon after missing his son, Shabbir, the father of the child, approached the Golra Police Station on May 11, 2022, to report the kidnapping of his son and sought help for his early recovery. The police, however, lodged a first information report (FIR) under section 363 PPC and filed it because he was extremely poor and secondly he had no power to hoist his voice for obtaining justice.

“We have no capacity to please ‘Thanedar’ as we are enormously poor and can’t, even provide food to our kids,” Shabbir mumbled tears in his eye. While the police are continuing to show traditional indifference towards the recovery of this ‘kidnapped child, the poor parents’ sufferings are multiplying. Father finds it hard to leave his wife and children in this condition and go to find some work while the mother is too distraught to work as a seamstress to earn some money for survival. So, it is not only the trauma of a kidnapped child but the financial impact also that has hit the whole family.

Since 11th May, the husband and wife are visiting the Golra Police Station, seeking recovery of their child but each time they are being narrated sham stories of ‘investigations are underway.

The couple had four children, all boys, aged between 7 years to 8 months and now the youngest one has gone missing, ‘kidnapped according to the poor parents.

And the condition of the mother, in particular, is worsening with each passing as she is unable to hold back her tears, crying incessantly.