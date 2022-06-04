Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee beacon lit

Islamabad : The United Kingdom and Pakistan came together to light a beacon to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, marking 70 years of her reign.

The event was held at the Ministry of Fo eign Affairs here to coincide with beacon lighting ceremonies in every capital city across the Commonwealth.

Acting British High Commissioner in Pakistan Richard Crowder and Pakistani foreign affairs ministry's additional secretary (Europe) Dr Israr Hussain simultaneously started the torch beacon as a symbol of Pakistan-UK friendship and closeness.

This year marks not only Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee - a reign of 70 years - but also marks separately 75 years of Pakistan-UK relations.

The acting British High Commissioner said lighting the beacon represented 70 years of the reign of Her Majesty The Queen as well as the enduring importance of the Commonwealth.