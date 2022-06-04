Will there be any compensation against hefty hike in POL prices?

Islamabad : Dismayed at the second surprise hike in prices of petroleum products in just under ten days, the common people fear another wave of inflation to dent their monthly budget in the coming days because they don’t get any sort of compensation in case of inflation that squeezes their already meagre incomes.

Muhammad Ayub, a labourer sitting at his workstation at Fawara Chowk on Friday with frustration and anger written all over his face broke down while narrating his ordeal. “I hardly earn Rs900 a day and for the past two days, I have been without work. The prices of kitchen items went up alarmingly last week, and now the fresh hike will further inflate my budget. How can I manage the expenses of my family with the rising fuel prices as everything is directly or indirectly impacted by them,” he bemoaned.

Already dented by the hike in POL prices last week, when asked whether their contractors raised their wages to some extent as compensation for inflation, Muhammad Ayub laughed it off. “What sort of raise, we never get any compensation from our contractor. I have never heard of any such thing.”

Another labourer, Deen Muhammad, who was waiting for work along Bagh Sardaran Road burst in anger saying what sort of miserable life we have now. “I earn Rs1000 per day, but I could not get work every day. My whole family has been taking free food from hotels at Jamia Masjid Road for several days. But this fresh hike will make it harder for me because we live in a rented home and our landlord is demanding a hike in rent citing the fresh wave of inflation,” he added.

All Pakistan Truck and Containers Association Senior Representative Mujahid Khan said the charges of freight service have a direct impact on the cost of products. Earlier, a tanker’s fuel tank got filled with the fuel of Rs8000 to Rs8500, but now the fresh hike in prices has taken its cost to Rs10,300. This cost difference has been added to the rate of fares which has been increased by 30 percent and the public will have to face the burden, he denounced.

When asked whether they get any kind of inflationary compensation, Mujahid Khan said sometimes. But in the past two instances, there has been no hike in our pay. “Our staff is getting the same salary and it will become hard for me to manage my family expenses,” he said.

While, Yasmeen Fatima, selling ‘ojri’ at Raja Bazaar said that inflation has made people like her mad, what will become of us, she questioned.

When asked whether she has increased the rates of a plate of ‘ojri’ she said, although it was a difficult decision for her, but necessary. “Yes, I have. Earlier, I used to sell a plate of ‘ojri’ at Rs100, but now I am selling it at Rs120. So she tried to compensate herself to some extent, but feared, a further hike in inflation will affect her business as well.

On the other hand, All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) President Haji Muhammad Irshad said that the policies of the previous government have ruined the country. The incumbent government should not give clarifications that the non-materialisation of agreement between Russia and Pakistan for the supply of cheap oil was one of the major reasons behind Pakistan’s oil crisis. That is past, history, we should think of the future, because with existing salaries it is quite hard for everyone to have a decent living. The government should announce what sort of compensation it is going to give to the public. “We hope that the government will increase salaries of government employees by 100 per cent in the upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.

Similar was the demand of Reehan Ahmad, a worker at a private company, who said every time price of petroleum products rises, their budget squeezes. “We never get any inflationary compensation from our organisation,” he added. What sort of compensation private companies are going to give to their workers was the query put up by Reehan.