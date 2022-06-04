372 newly inducted officers pass out

Islamabad: Inspector General Khalid Mahmood said the Motorway Police Training College has embarked on an exemplary journey of development.

He was addressing a passing out parade of 372 newly inducted officers, including 39 women officers, at the 12th Probationers Passing-Out Parade at Motorway Training College on Friday. 11 officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department also participated in the six-month training program. An oath-taking ceremony and prize distribution ceremony was also observed. Addressing the function, Inspector General Khalid Mahmood said that the Motorway Police Training College has embarked on an exemplary journey of development. Competency and professional development was an area of special focus during the training.

During the training, officers were trained in wireless communication, effective usage of weapons, first aid, rescue and recovery, and accident management. Officers were trained in accordance with international standards and new initiatives being launched. IG Khalid Mahmood also shared salient features of the newly launched road safety campaign ‘#NoMore’. Through this campaign, full legal action is being taken against over speeding motorists and reckless drivers. He further expressed his desire that all stakeholders including the public at large, participate in this campaign for the protection of human lives.