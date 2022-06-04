UVAS, Fisheries Dept to initiate joint research projects

LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and the Department of Fisheries Punjab signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here on Friday to promote teaching and research cooperation for strengthening fisheries and aquaculture sector in Pakistan.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad, Chairman Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture Dr Hafeez-ur-Rehman and Director General Department Fisheries Punjab Dr Sikander Hayyat signed the MoU.

Under the MoU, both parties will collaborate in preparation and execution of curriculum of the postgraduate diploma and short training courses, provide their laboratory, library facilities to the students of MPhil/MS and PhD and the officers/officials of (DoF) conducting research in the areas of Fisheries and Aquaculture. The scientists and officers from both parties will initiate collaborative joint research projects.