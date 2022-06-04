SNGPL launches first Customer Services Kiosk

LAHORE:Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Ali J Hamdani inaugurated first Customer Service Kiosk as Pilot Project at Head Office here on Friday.

The project is one of the projects designed to bring a modern change to the company’s image. The Kiosk is designed as one window operation project where customers/consumers will be provided services without visiting SNGPL offices.

Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani said that SNGPL is trying to provide instant and quality services to its consumers in this era of digitalization. This pilot project is designed on “Customer First” approach. The young people are brought at front, as the youth is the bright face of a society and a company. They always strive for the best. He further said that initially this project is launched at Head Office but will be rolled out at different public places like shopping malls and airports. This will save the time of our consumers as they can approach the Kiosks for their complaint resolution instead of visiting offices. He added that these Kiosks would be equipped with modern technology to provide services like e-Payment, e-billing, duplicate bill, application for new gas connection and complaint registration etc. The special feature of these Kiosks will be feedback of our customers. Our staff will contact the consumers to take their feedback on the quality of process of complaint resolution, so that we can make the process more efficient. At the end Senior General Manager Distribution (North) Saqib Arbab said that he is thankful to the Managing Director for having this trust in him and his team.