LAHORE:Inspector General Punjab Police on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers. Muhammad Ibrahim has been posted as SDPO Sohawa, Jhelum and Asif Rashid as SDPO Piplan, Mianwali. SDPO Chunian Kasur Lal Muhammad has been transferred and closed to CPO Punjab.
ACCIDENTS: Around six people died, whereas 1,021 were injured in 979 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Department of Fisheries Punjab signed a memorandum of...
LAHORE:A delegation of Balochistan Food Authority Friday visited the Punjab Food Authority headquarters. BFA...
LAHORE:Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Ali J Hamdani inaugurated first Customer Service Kiosk as...
LAHORE:Chief Justice Lahore High Court has given a letter of appreciation to the Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis...
LAHORE: National Highways & Motorway Police Inspector General Khalid Mahmood Friday addressed 372 newly-inducted...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital ,...
Comments