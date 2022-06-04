LAHORE:Inspector General Punjab Police on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers. Muhammad Ibrahim has been posted as SDPO Sohawa, Jhelum and Asif Rashid as SDPO Piplan, Mianwali. SDPO Chunian Kasur Lal Muhammad has been transferred and closed to CPO Punjab.

ACCIDENTS: Around six people died, whereas 1,021 were injured in 979 road traffic accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.