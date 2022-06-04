NH&MP probationers passing-out parade

LAHORE: National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General (IG) Khalid Mahmood Friday addressed 372 newly-inducted officers, including 39 women officers, at the 12th probationers passing-out parade at Motorway Training College. Some 11 officers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department also attended the six-month training programme. An oath-taking ceremony and prize distribution ceremony was also observed. Addressing the event, the IG Motorways Police said the Motorway Police Training College had embarked on an exemplary journey of development.