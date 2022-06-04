NH&MP probationers passing-out parade

LAHORE: National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Inspector General (IG) Khalid Mahmood Friday addressed 372 newly-inducted officers, including 39 women officers, at the 12th probationers passing-out parade at Motorway Training College. Some 11 officers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Transport Department also attended the six-month training programme. An oath-taking ceremony and prize distribution ceremony was also observed. Addressing the event, the IG Motorways Police said the Motorway Police Training College had embarked on an exemplary journey of development.
LAHORE:University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences and the Department of Fisheries Punjab signed a memorandum of...
LAHORE:A delegation of Balochistan Food Authority Friday visited the Punjab Food Authority headquarters. BFA...
LAHORE:Managing Director Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Ali J Hamdani inaugurated first Customer Service Kiosk as...
LAHORE:Inspector General Punjab Police on Friday issued transfer and posting orders of three police officers. Muhammad...
LAHORE:Chief Justice Lahore High Court has given a letter of appreciation to the Commissioner Overseas Pakistanis...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Friday paid a surprise visit to District Headquarters Hospital ,...
Comments