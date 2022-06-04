Resolution in PA against Imran

LAHORE: A resolution has been submitted to the Punjab Assembly requesting NAB to take notice of former prime minister Imran Khan's use of resources of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. Hina Pervaiz Butt of the PML-N submitted that Imran was using the KP Chief Minister's House, his office and his helicopter. The resolution said using the resources of the provincial government was an abuse of the people of the province. The resolution urged NAB to take notice of Imran's misuse of KP resources and the KP Chief Minister’s misuse of government resources.