MPAs’ notification: PTI challenges ECP decision

LAHORE:Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Friday filed an appeal in the Lahore High Court challenging the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan of not notifying new MPAs on five reserved seats which fell vacant after the ECP de-seated of 25 dissident PTI parliamentarians.

The ECP in its verdict had stayed the notification until the by-polls on the 20 general seats scheduled for July 17. The appeal was moved by one Zainab Umair. The petitioner in her appeal opposed the ECP’s ruling contending that the commission’s verdict was a contravention of Article 224 of the Constitution.

According to section 9 of the Election Act, when a seat reserved for women or non-Muslims in the National Assembly or a Provincial Assembly falls vacant on account of death, resignation or disqualification of a member, it shall be filled by the next person in order of precedence from the party list of the candidates to be submitted to the Election Commission by the political party whose member has vacated such seat, the petitioner argued.

She alleged that the ECP failed to perform the constitutional obligations as envisaged under the law and passed a biased order. The petitioner argued that the ECP in its hearing had summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan as well as the Advocate General of Punjab. However, the ECP does not have the jurisdiction to summon the Attorney General or the Advocate General of Punjab under any circumstances. The petitioner implored the court to set aside ECP's order and direct it to immediately issue the notifications for the five MPAs for the reserved seats.