Man stabs brother over property

LAHORE:A man stabbed his brother to death over a property dispute in the Akbari Gate area on Friday. Reportedly, suspect Ali Abbass had clashed with his brother Haroon Rasheed over property. They afterwards resorted to fist fighting. The suspect Ali Abbass stabbed Haroon Rasheed who received fatal injuries that claimed his life. Ali also received injuries. He was moved to the hospital for treatment. Police removed Haroon's body to morgue.

WOMAN GANG RAPED: A woman was gang raped by two suspects in the Ghaziabad area Friday. The suspect identified as Ghulam Abbass and Suleman are close relatives of the victim. They on the day of the incident lured her and raped her. Police arrested the suspects, registered a case against them.

WOMAN DIES IN FIRE: A 31-year-old woman died after being trapped in a fire in his house in the Sanda area on Friday. Reportedly, the fire broke out in a house situated near Hakeeman Wala Bazaar. In a short span of time, it turned into a huge fire. Victim Humera was trapped into the fire. The firefighters reached the spot on information and launched the rescue operation. Meanwhile, another incident of fire was reported. The fire erupted in a private bank in Shadman after a UPS battery exploded. Firefighters extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.