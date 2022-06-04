CITY PULSE

Before the End of Time
The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Hooria Khan, Huria Khan, Jamil Baloch, Kiran Saleem, Mubashar Iqbal, the Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Sadqain, Saulat Ajmal, Shahid Malik and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. Titled ‘Before the End of Time’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.
The Clay Whisperer
The Chawkandi Art Gallery is celebrating the extraordinary life of Sheherezade Alam (1948-2022), the Clay Whisperer. Friends, fellow ceramists and all who were inspired by her can share their memories and pay tribute to her at 5pm today. Call 021-35871025 for more information.
The newly appointed Sindh and Karachi police chiefs took charge of their offices on Friday. The name of Ghulam Nabi...
Federal Minister for Information Technology Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq has said a piece of land at a cost of...
An officer of the Bureau of Curriculum Sindh has been posted as the director general of the Provincial Institute of...
A model court has handed down life imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of ice, also known as...
The atmosphere in the City Courts remained tense on Friday as lawyers and judicial staffers boycotted legal...
Enraged people killed two suspected robbers after they allegedly shot a citizen for offering resistance during a...
Comments