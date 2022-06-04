CITY PULSE

Before the End of Time

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela, Haider Ali Naqvi, Hamid Ali Hanbhi, Hooria Khan, Huria Khan, Jamil Baloch, Kiran Saleem, Mubashar Iqbal, the Pak Khawateen Painting Club, Sadqain, Saulat Ajmal, Shahid Malik and Suleman Aqeel Khilji. Titled ‘Before the End of Time’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

The Clay Whisperer

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is celebrating the extraordinary life of Sheherezade Alam (1948-2022), the Clay Whisperer. Friends, fellow ceramists and all who were inspired by her can share their memories and pay tribute to her at 5pm today. Call 021-35871025 for more information.