New Sindh, Karachi police chiefs assume office

The newly appointed Sindh and Karachi police chiefs took charge of their offices on Friday. The name of Ghulam Nabi Memon, who was earlier posted as Karachi’s additional inspector general, was recommended to the Establishment Division, Islamabad, by the provincial government for the post of the Sindh police chief.
After assuming the office, Memon had an introductory meeting with senior police officials at the Central Police Office (CPO). He was also presented with a guard of honour by a police contingent. Similarly, newly appointed Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho also assumed the charge of the office.
