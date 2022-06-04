Land for IT park acquired, says Aminul Haq

Federal Minister for Information Technology Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haq has said a piece of land at a cost of Rs31 billion has been acquired from the Civil Aviation Authority near the Karachi airport for setting up an IT park where plots will be available at much lower rates so that the maximum number of small and medium enterprises associated with IT services could be encouraged to establish their businesses there.

The park will be fully equipped with the state-of-the-art infrastructure and all IT-related facilities, he said while exchanging views at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce Industry KCCI. He said the groundbreaking ceremony for the park would be performed this month.

He said the leadership of the Businessmen Group and the Karachi chamber would be invited to grace the ceremony with their presence. Haq was accompanied by Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Ali Subzwari and Member National Assembly Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.