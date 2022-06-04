Man caught with ice gets life term

A model court has handed down life imprisonment to a man in a case pertaining to possession of ice, also known as crystal meth.

Uzair was caught in possession of 900 grams of ice within the jurisdiction of the Kalri police station last year in December. Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani of the Model Trial Court (South) announced the verdict after recording evidence and hearing final arguments from both sides.

The judge ruled that the prosecution had been able to prove its case against the accused beyond any reasonable doubt and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a Rs100,000 fine. The convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment of six months in case of failure to pay the fine.

The court remanded the convict to the Karachi central prison to serve the sentence. Over the course of the trial, the accused had denied the allegations levelled against him by the prosecution and claimed to be innocent.

On the other hand, state prosecutor Muhammad Kaleemullah argued that Rehan was caught red-handed and the drug was seized from his possession. A case had been registered at the Kalri police station under Section 6 and 9(c) of CNS Act, 1997.