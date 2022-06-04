Two ‘robbers’ tortured to death by mob in Orangi

Enraged people killed two suspected robbers after they allegedly shot a citizen for offering resistance during a mugging bid in an Orangi Town neighbourhood on Friday.

Police said the three suspects were trying to flee after shooting and injuring the citizen during a mugging attempt near Rehmat Chowk in Orangi Town within the limits of the Iqbal Market police station when upon hearing the gunshots, a crowd gathered and managed to catch all of them. When police reached the scene, the mob had beaten two of those suspects to death.

Police said a bullet mark was also found on the body of the one of the suspects. They added that the suspects were yet to be identified and the third suspect who was taken into the police custody alive had been admitted to a hospital where doctors were trying to save his life as he had also sustained serious injuries.

Police said that the citizen injured by the suspects had been identified as Tehseen, 22, son of Javed. He was shot twice in his leg and back. Police also seized weapons and a motorcycle. Further investigations are under way. Five suspected terrorists held in raid

The District Keamari police on Friday arrested five suspects who were entering Karachi through Hub River Road with the intention of carrying out terrorist activities. The police conducted a raid on a tip-off and arrested Asadullah, Aslam Chohan, Fahim, Irfan and Naeem. A hand grenade, a repeater, three pistols, 10 mobile phones and a WiFi device were seized from their possession.

According to District Keamari SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, the police were informed about the arrival of militants from Balochistan to Karachi. The suspects admitted to their involvement in various cases of street crime, kidnappings for ransom and murders.

Naeem and Irfan also confessed to kidnapping a doctor, namely Usman Siddiqui, on February 25, adding that they freed him after his family paid ransom money.