Test run for Peoples Bus Service today

The transport department of the Sindh government will conduct a test run for the Sindh Peoples Intra District Bus Service today (Saturday).

This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sindh Minister for Information and Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon on Friday. Transport Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh, Information Secretary Abdul Rashid Solangi, Sindh Mass Transit Authority Managing Director Capt (retd) Altaf Hussain Sario and others attended the meeting.

The minister said that the test run of the bus service would be held at 4 pm on Saturday on the bus service’s Route 1 from Model Colony to Avari Towers. He added that the citizens of Karachi had been anxiously awaiting the commencement of the bus service that would be formally launched a few days after the completion of the test run.

Memon said the Sindh government was going to resolve the longstanding problem of the public transport in Karachi and in this regard, the transport department was working day and night to provide modern mass transit facilities to the citizens.