“Baba, will we get our homes back? People are saying that our houses will be demolished,” a worried Hasnain, 10, asked his father Iqbal Ahmed, a businessman, on Friday. His father took a long breath and answered: “No Beta, we will soon return to our homes.”

The residents of Sumayya Bridge View, a 19-storey building near Jail Chowrangi where a massive fire had been raging on for three days and had driven 170 families out of their homes, have decided that they will not leave their homes. “We will do whatever we will have to do. We will die but will never leave our homes. If the building is really dangerous and we cannot live there, before displacing us, the government should first ensure alternative accommodation or compensation for us,” said Ahmed.

He said it seemed that a conspiracy was being hatched against the residents to make them homeless permanently by spreading rumors that the building’s pillars had become weak due to the Category fire.

There are 170 flats in the building and the market value of each flat is tens of millions of rupees. The occupants of all these flats were displaced since the fire broke out on Wednesday morning. They are compelled to live with their relatives and friends as well as in hotels.

Another resident, Imran, said the residents did not have any other option. “We can’t stay any longer at our relatives and friends’ homes and we cannot even afford a new house,” he said. “To continue to live, our homes are the only option we have.”

Residents said they were going to make a future course of plan. “We are going to organise a protest to get back our homes. We will continue to live in our homes even if the building is dangerous for living purpose until we are compensated. We will not allow anyone to snatch our homes from us like they did with the Nasla Tower,” said Hashmat, another affected resident.

The residents also criticised the authorities, including police, for not taking action against the responsible persons. They said that no practical steps were being taken while only the authorities were just visiting the building and getting media attention. They demanded action against all the corrupt officials of different departments.