Campaign launched to stop Musk buying Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed purchase cleared review by US antitrust authorities.
Twitter said that the deal for Musk to acquire the company was a step closer to being sealed with the passing of a deadline for it to be challenged under a US antitrust law. The Tesla chief’s $44 billion deal to take the one-to-many messaging platform private still faces review by other regulators and must be approved by shareholders. A "Stop The Deal" campaign launched by a coalition of nonprofit groups aims to stop the takeover.
"Elon Musk is a wolf in expensive sheep’s clothing whose Twitter takeover is motivated by ego and grievance," Accountable Tech executive director Nicole Gill said in a release. "If we don’t stop this deal, he’ll hand a megaphone to demagogues and extremists, who will cheer him as they incite more hate, harm, and harassment."
NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights...
BERLIN: At least three people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a train derailed near a Bavarian...
WASHINGTON: Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted on Friday for...
THE HAGUE: European police said on Friday they had arrested eight human smuggling "kingpins" and dismantled a huge...
PARIS: France’s rejuvenated left-wing parties appear to be gaining ground on President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy...
Comments