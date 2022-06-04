Campaign launched to stop Musk buying Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed purchase cleared review by US antitrust authorities.

Twitter said that the deal for Musk to acquire the company was a step closer to being sealed with the passing of a deadline for it to be challenged under a US antitrust law. The Tesla chief’s $44 billion deal to take the one-to-many messaging platform private still faces review by other regulators and must be approved by shareholders. A "Stop The Deal" campaign launched by a coalition of nonprofit groups aims to stop the takeover.

"Elon Musk is a wolf in expensive sheep’s clothing whose Twitter takeover is motivated by ego and grievance," Accountable Tech executive director Nicole Gill said in a release. "If we don’t stop this deal, he’ll hand a megaphone to demagogues and extremists, who will cheer him as they incite more hate, harm, and harassment."