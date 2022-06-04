Train crash kills at least three near German resort

BERLIN: At least three people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort in southern Germany, a region gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June.
Several carriages of the red-coloured regional train were lying on their sides on a grassy area next to a highway. Rescuers were standing on the top facing side of the carriages, using ladders to climb into the waggons to reach trapped passengers.
"In the serious train accident, as of 1:55 pm (1155 GMT), three people were fatally injured and an undetermined number of other train passengers hurt," said police in a statement, adding that a huge rescue operation was underway. A spokesman from local authorities of Garmisch-Partenkirchen said 60 people were injured, including 16 seriously, although police were unable to confirm the figures.
SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed...
NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights...
WASHINGTON: Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted on Friday for...
THE HAGUE: European police said on Friday they had arrested eight human smuggling "kingpins" and dismantled a huge...
PARIS: France’s rejuvenated left-wing parties appear to be gaining ground on President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy...
Comments