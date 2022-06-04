Train crash kills at least three near German resort

BERLIN: At least three people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a train derailed near a Bavarian Alpine resort in southern Germany, a region gearing up to host the G7 summit in late June.

Several carriages of the red-coloured regional train were lying on their sides on a grassy area next to a highway. Rescuers were standing on the top facing side of the carriages, using ladders to climb into the waggons to reach trapped passengers.

"In the serious train accident, as of 1:55 pm (1155 GMT), three people were fatally injured and an undetermined number of other train passengers hurt," said police in a statement, adding that a huge rescue operation was underway. A spokesman from local authorities of Garmisch-Partenkirchen said 60 people were injured, including 16 seriously, although police were unable to confirm the figures.