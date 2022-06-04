European police arrest ‘high value’ human smugglers

THE HAGUE: European police said on Friday they had arrested eight human smuggling "kingpins" and dismantled a huge secret network accused of transporting some 10,000 mainly Afghan, Pakistani and Syrian migrants to the continent.

A German-led task force involving Austria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia and the Netherlands also arrested 126 accomplices, mainly in Austria, said the EU’s police agency Europol. Europol described the "migrant smuggling kingpins" as "highly dangerous". "These Europol high-value targets, mainly Syrian nationals, had global connections in source, transit and destination countries," the Hague-based agency said in a statement.