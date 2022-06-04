Alarm bells for Macron as left gains in polls

PARIS: France’s rejuvenated left-wing parties appear to be gaining ground on President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies ahead of parliamentary elections later this month, raising fears for the ruling party that it may fail to secure a majority.

A new poll, published late Wednesday by the Ifop-Fiducial group, suggested Macron’s Ensemble ("Together") coalition would win 275-310 seats in the vote, possibly below the 289 needed for a majority.

The first round will be held on June 12 and the second one week later on June 19. It is only then that the shape of the new parliament will be clear. A new grouping of left-wing parties led by hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon was seen making major gains with 170-205 seats, the poll suggested.

"We’re taking it seriously because in the media and in the polls the only person who exists, apart from the presidential majority, is Jean-Luc Melenchon," senior ruling party MP Aurore Berge told France 2 television on Thursday.

She said Melenchon’s new "Nupes" coalition, which includes the Greens, Socialists and Communists, was the only "strong and credible" alternative. But if voters failed to give Macron a majority following his re-election on April 24, it would represent a "major destabilisation of politics in our country for years to come," she warned.

France has not had a president and a parliamentary majority from different parties since 1997-2002 when right-wing president Jacques Chirac found himself working with Socialist premier Lionel Jospin.

A constitutional change in 2000 was meant to put an end to this sort of political gridlock by moving the parliamentary elections to immediately after the presidential ones. A new poll Friday by the BVA group found that only 35 percent of voters wanted Macron to have a majority, however, reflecting the sharply fractured nature of the electorate. Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election on April 24, winning a second five-year term.

Although he will have a free hand in foreign policy whatever the outcome of the parliamentary polls, his domestic agenda of tax cuts, welfare reform and raising the retirement age hinges on the vote.

Melenchon, a former Trotskyist who heads the France Unbowed party, has a radically different programme that calls for lowering the retirement age to 60, wealth taxes, and hiking the minimum wage by 15 percent.