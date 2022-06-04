 
close
Saturday June 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

19 dead in Yemen during truce: UN

By AFP
June 04, 2022

GENEVA: Nineteen civilians have been killed in Yemen during a recently renewed two-month truce, mostly by landmines or improvised explosive devices or unexploded ordnance, the UN said on Friday. The toll recorded between April 2 and June 1 "underscores the threat these devices pose to civilians, often over long periods of time, causing death or serious injury", said the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

Comments