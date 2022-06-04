 
Saturday June 04, 2022
World

Moscow blacklists 41 more Canadians

By AFP
June 04, 2022

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday announced a travel ban on 41 Canadian citizens, including several members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, in retaliation for "anti-Russian" sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.

Russia’s foreign ministry said "entry into Russia is closed for (these) citizens of Canada, including heads of organisations supporting ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine, as well as top military officials".

