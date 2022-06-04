Moscow blacklists 41 more Canadians

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday announced a travel ban on 41 Canadian citizens, including several members of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, in retaliation for "anti-Russian" sanctions imposed on Moscow over Ukraine.
Russia’s foreign ministry said "entry into Russia is closed for (these) citizens of Canada, including heads of organisations supporting ultra-nationalist forces in Ukraine, as well as top military officials".
SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed...
NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights...
BERLIN: At least three people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a train derailed near a Bavarian...
WASHINGTON: Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted on Friday for...
THE HAGUE: European police said on Friday they had arrested eight human smuggling "kingpins" and dismantled a huge...
PARIS: France’s rejuvenated left-wing parties appear to be gaining ground on President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist...
Comments