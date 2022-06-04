UAE firm to screen passengers at Afghan airports

KABUL: The Taliban have tasked a United Arab Emirates firm with the security screening of passengers and luggage at Afghan airports, officials said, as the country seeks to expand international flights.

While some domestic and international flights are operating out of the capital’s only airport, significant support is needed for major foreign airlines to resume a full service. The full operation of Kabul’s airport -- which was trashed in August during the mass evacuation of civilians after the Taliban stormed back to power -- is seen as crucial to reviving Afghanistan’s shattered economy.