Global plastic use and waste on track to triple by 2060

PARIS: A world severely blighted by plastic pollution is on track to see the use of plastics nearly triple in less than four decades, according to findings released on Friday.
Annual production of fossil-fuel-based plastics are set to top 1.2 billion tonnes by 2060 and waste to exceed one billion tonnes, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Even with aggressive action to cut demand and improve efficiencies, plastic production would almost double in less than 40 years, the 38-nation body projects in a report. Such globally coordinated policies, however, could hugely boost the share of future plastic waste that is recycled, from 12 to 40 percent. There is increasing international alarm over volume and omnipresence of plastics pollution, and its impact.
