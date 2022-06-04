Fuel shock

All of a sudden the economic crisis in the country has grown teeth and nails – a direct upshot of the government’s aggressive subsidy reversal drive under which fuel prices have catapulted by Rs60 per litre in a week. For a layperson, this is part of the default-threatened government’s ‘debt-ship dance’ to woo the IMF into reaching into its pockets full of dollars to give some to Pakistan which has not been left with much to pay for its imports. What drove the government to draw heavy fire from an inflation-broken people was their desperation to bring back the IMF’s stalled $6 billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF). It is true that a default has been stalking Pakistan for quite a while now and can befall it anytime – but what about the unimaginable misery the people are going through trying to survive this unprecedented inflation?

At the moment, the economy is being drawn-and-quartered into literally every possible direction simultaneously. In a week or two we might be able to determine the economic forces that will call the shots for trade, commerce, and kitchens as the country remains in the grips of unrelenting political and economic crises. To strike a staff-level agreement, the IMF – without any preamble – told Pakistan to set its house in order and stop squandering money to strengthen vote banks. Fuel and power sector subsidies were the most controversial, so the government was asked to either drop an axe on them or fall on the sword of default. These subsidies were introduced by the PTI-led regime on February 28, 2022, in contravention to its agreement with the IMF after the 6th review under the EFF programme. The unfunded fuel subsidies consumed Rs30 billion in March, Rs70 billion in April, Rs100 billion in May, and Rs52 billion still in June 2022. The subsidy on electricity also devoured Rs140 billion. The dollar inflows have shrunk badly, resulting in decreasing foreign exchange reserves on a weekly basis. And foreign currency reserves held by the SBP decreased from $20 billion in August 2021 to $9.7 billion in May 2022.

The government said it was left with no choice other than this to dodge a default on the repayment of foreign loans and obligations. However, it has also so far failed to come up with a comprehensive conservation strategy as petroleum consumption went up 20 per cent despite a massive hike in prices. This needs to be curtailed on a war-footing. The question is: why is the incumbent regime reluctant to move ahead and restore two weekly off-days? Right now, the government should be encouraging both the public and private sectors to make employees work from home for one or more days on a weekly basis. It should also be looking into limiting business hours of shopping malls and marriage halls, as well as promoting car-pooling and fining motorists driving cars without any other passengers. This unprecedented surge in petrol prices will make inflationary pressures unbearable. The CPI-based inflation was a dizzying high of 13.8 per cent (May 2022), and the recent fuel price hike will increase it in the range of 1.4 per cent. However, the spillover effect might be even worse so the cost of food items is also expected to go up. The government has introduced a targeted subsidy plan, but it is just not enough. They will have to expand it at the national exchequer's expense in the next fiscal year because this rising inflation is set to bring more and people under the abject poverty line down the road.