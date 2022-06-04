Something we used to buy?

The government has once again increased petrol prices. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that this has been done to save the country from default. People with meagre salaries will be most affected by this hike, and they have no option but to suffer silently. However, they demand that the government at least respond to the problems being faced by them. It has been noticed that several petrol stations sell substandard fuel and do not fill petrol tanks all the way up to make extra profits. Also, transportation fares have already skyrocketed, and there is a high chance that fares will increase even further. The government should at least keep a check on such prices and fares to save people from being pushed below the poverty line.

Gulsher Panhwer

Johi