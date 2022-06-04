Same old, same old

It seems that we are watching the episodes of a reality show over and over. A few months back, the PML-N used to criticize the PTI government for increasing petrol prices. This time the PTI is blaming the incumbent government for being incompetent.

Amid all of this, ordinary people keep struggling. It is true that our leaders, who belong to the elite class, do not care about the plight of the people of Pakistan.

Rehma Waqar

Rawalpindi