The current energy shortfall in Pakistan is exceeding 7,000 MW, pushing the country towards another power crisis. According to news reports, most cities are witnessing 10- to 14-hour-long power outages. A major reason for this shortfall is the acute fuel shortage. Pakistan’s dependence on imported energy has become unbearable for the government. International fuel prices have reached an all-time high, denting the economy and the energy sector.

Now the question is: will the government focus on finding other viable options to overcome the current energy crisis? The government should focus on the use of indigenous resources like solar and water to produce cheap energy. This can help the country become self-sufficient in the energy sector.

Usama Ghulam Rasool

Karachi