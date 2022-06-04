 
Saturday June 04, 2022
Newspost

Important steps

June 04, 2022

This is to draw the attention of the government to an extremely vital issue of public transport. Pakistan does not have a proper transportation system. School- and college-going boys and girls have to wait for hours at bus stops. Many buses are in a dilapidated condition, and students fear that these overloaded buses may cause some serious accidents.

The authorities must take immediate steps to set up a proper transportation system in the country. The system should be accessible so that people of all classes can use it safely.

Rimsha Mushtaq

Sukkur

