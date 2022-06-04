Important steps

This is to draw the attention of the government to an extremely vital issue of public transport. Pakistan does not have a proper transportation system. School- and college-going boys and girls have to wait for hours at bus stops. Many buses are in a dilapidated condition, and students fear that these overloaded buses may cause some serious accidents.
The authorities must take immediate steps to set up a proper transportation system in the country. The system should be accessible so that people of all classes can use it safely.
Rimsha Mushtaq
Sukkur
