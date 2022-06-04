Political tilt

In the current political saga, it seems that a certain segment of the media has become a political party. There are always political leanings and biases that media outlets display all over the world. In Pakistan, however, this media divide is quite evident and has become a challenge for the media industry and the objectivity it fancies to carry.
Pakistan witnessed the rise of electronic media outlets in the early 2000s. The industry has had enough time to become mature. After 2008, Pakistan has been a democratic country. Its leaders should have strengthened journalistic values in our media industry. This did not happen. TV media outlets need to adopt more editorial controls and objectivity as is the norm in the print media. The old lesson of how and when to report news has to be taught once again.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
