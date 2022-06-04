Tough days

Petrol prices have increased once again and now rest at a little over Rs200. The current government has increased petrol prices by a total of Rs60 within a week. This hike will have serious consequences that will be borne by daily wagers and the salaried class. Daily wagers have reached a point where they are unable to purchase a litre of cooking oil.

Pakistan’s economic health is worse. The credit rating agency, Moody’s, has also downgraded Pakistan. These rising prices will be the reason for the fall of the current government. No person will support a government that continues to increase prices. The authorities should take immediate steps to provide some relief to the people of Pakistan.

Shahzad Panhwar

Sukkur