A man’s ego

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called upon every Pakistani to take to the streets to protest against the most recent increase in fuel prices. This has raised an important question: could he have avoided an increase in oil prices by going against the conditions imposed by the IMF if he was in government?
It seems that Imran Khan is losing patience to get back the reins of power and is indulging in politics of agitation. He believes that the current turmoil in the country may benefit him in regaining power.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Boston, USA
