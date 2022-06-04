Where’s my tonga?

Transport services will raise their fares due to rising fuel prices and bring them to a level that is not affordable for ordinary people. The government must start tonga (horse-drawn carriage) services on different routes of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
In the past, the tonga service was available in the two cities. The fare of this carriage will be affordable as well.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi
The government has once again increased petrol prices. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has said that this has been done...
PTI chairman Imran Khan always uses slang language against opposition leaders.This practice is a reflection of his...
It seems that we are watching the episodes of a reality show over and over. A few months back, the PML-N used to...
The current energy shortfall in Pakistan is exceeding 7,000 MW, pushing the country towards another power crisis....
This is to draw the attention of the government to an extremely vital issue of public transport. Pakistan does not...
This refers to the letter, ‘Fuel consumption’ by Abdul Bashir. The writer has suggested encouraging use of...
Comments