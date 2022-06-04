 
close
Saturday June 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Where’s my tonga?

June 04, 2022

Transport services will raise their fares due to rising fuel prices and bring them to a level that is not affordable for ordinary people. The government must start tonga (horse-drawn carriage) services on different routes of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

In the past, the tonga service was available in the two cities. The fare of this carriage will be affordable as well.

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

Comments